ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawmakers to investigate alleged non-remittance of trillions by NNPC

Ima Elijah

The NNPCL has argued that it is owed over ₦4 trillion in subsidy payments, power debts, and other sundry charges by the Federal Government.

House of Reps [SundiataPost]
House of Reps [SundiataPost]

Recommended articles

The motion, titled 'Need to Investigate the Non-Remittance of Due Taxes by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited into the Federation Account,' was brought before the House during Tuesday's plenary by Uduak Odudo.

This motion gained overwhelming support, leading to the committee's formation and task to uncover the truth behind the alleged non-remittance.

According to Odudo, the NNPCL has argued that it is owed over ₦4 trillion in subsidy payments, power debts, and other sundry charges by the Federal Government. The company has maintained that until these debts are recovered, it would refrain from remitting the taxes in question.

ADVERTISEMENT

This back-and-forth of non-remittance accusations has sparked public concern, with Odudo emphasising that it appears to undermine the collective intelligence of Nigerians.

He stressed that the Federation Account is a national entity that belongs to the entire federation, and the federal government is entrusted with the responsibility of managing it for the benefit of all three tiers of government.

Odudo reminded his colleagues that the allocation of revenue sets the foundation for distributing funds among the federal, state, and local governments in Nigeria. He expressed that transparent and accountable conduct by government agencies and corporate entities in handling revenue is vital for the nation's development.

Quoting Section 6 of the Allocation of Revenue (Federation Account, etc) Act, Odudo highlighted the role of the Federation Account Allocation Committee, which is tasked with reporting annually to the National Assembly concerning its functions under the Act.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What are the reasons behind developers burning their cryptocurrencies?

What are the reasons behind developers burning their cryptocurrencies?

For what reason could Bitcoin beat Oil this year?

For what reason could Bitcoin beat Oil this year?

4 new cryptocurrency coins to buy in 2023

4 new cryptocurrency coins to buy in 2023

Lawmakers to investigate alleged non-remittance of trillions by NNPC

Lawmakers to investigate alleged non-remittance of trillions by NNPC

Reps reject motion seeking to revert petrol price to ₦537 per litre

Reps reject motion seeking to revert petrol price to ₦537 per litre

5 steps to become a millionaire with meme coins

5 steps to become a millionaire with meme coins

Bauchi Police tasks female journalists on Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) reportage

Bauchi Police tasks female journalists on Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) reportage

Anambra Government allays fears of job loss amid digitisation

Anambra Government allays fears of job loss amid digitisation

Cross River election panel adjourns, Otu, APC close defence

Cross River election panel adjourns, Otu, APC close defence

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

ECOWAS Court judges [Arise]

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why