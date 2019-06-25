Senate President Ahmad Lawan says lawmakers do not get any "jumbo pay" as most Nigerians believe.

Addressing members of the Senators' Forum at the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Lawan said he earns only N750,000 salary as a Senator.

"The 9th National Assembly is going to be open so Nigerians will know what we are doing," Lawan said. "I never believe there is anything called jumbo pay to the National Assembly. The National Assembly members receive what is their salary. I receive N750,000 as my salary.

"My office needs to be properly funded and therefore I cannot conduct my oversight without some backing. Nigerians need to understand this. We need to continue relating with Nigerians because they deserve to be explained to."

The Senate President was, however, silent on the amount received by lawmakers as their running cost.

Recall that former Kaduna State lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, had said that lawmakers in the upper legislative chamber receive N13.5 million for running cost.

Speedy budget passage

Lawan promised to return Nigeria to the January-December budget cycle.

"Nigerians should expect very good outcomes because the Senate is determined to ensure that we pass the budget in three months. We believe this is achievable and doable.

"We will work with the executive arm of government to present the appropriation bill in time and maybe at the end of September, the National Assembly will sit and work with the MDAs within a specified time frame and process the budget and before we leave for Christmas by December,we will pass the budget.

"We must ensure that this country moves forward because the economy of Nigeria depends on public expenditure. We want to see a budget process that starts and ends within three months that ends December so we go back to January to December cycle," he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari had blamed the immediate past leadership of the National Assembly for the late passage of the appropriation bill.