Lawan’s Special Adviser (media), Mr Ola Awoniyi stated this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He said by the judgement, the Supreme Court has put indelible judicial seal to Buhari’s victory at the Feb. 23 Presidential Election.

He rejoiced with the President and the APC over the affirmation of the solid mandate the Nigerian people freely gave them, as first proclaimed by the Court of Appeal and now finally by the Supreme Court.

Lawan said that the unanimous verdict of the Apex Court had removed whatever doubt that might have been raised on the integrity of the last presidential election.

“Now that the litigation is over, we should all rally as one people behind the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, in his commitment to building the great nation of our dream.

“The petitioners should gracefully accept the final verdict of our court of law while the winners should demonstrate magnanimity by extending the hand of fellowship to the opposition.

“This is with a view to carrying all Nigerians along in the arduous task of nation-building,” Lawan said.

He urged the President and his government to continue to focus on good governance so as to deliver on the administration’s agenda of improving the lives of Nigerians and putting the nation on the path of sustainable development.

He said that the 9th National Assembly would continue to produce good legislation and pursue harmonious relationship between the organs of government and among Nigerians for the unity, peace and progress of the country.