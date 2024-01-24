ADVERTISEMENT
Late Dowen student Sylvester Oromoni set to be laid to rest on January 27

Ima Elijah

The legal proceedings have been ongoing since 2022, with the bereaved family expressing their commitment to pursuing the matter up to the apex court.

Sylvester Oromoni was allegedly bullied to death (Guardian)
The revelation was made by the grieving family to TheCable on Tuesday, January 23, marking a significant step in the aftermath of the tragic incident that occurred over two years ago.

The announcement follows last week's proceedings during the coroner's inquest on Oromoni, where final written addresses were adopted by involved parties.

Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, presiding over the case, disclosed that the court's ruling would be delivered on April 12.

A family member conveyed, "All witnesses have been called, and the ruling is the only thing remaining. My family decided it was time to bury [him] and say our final goodbyes."

Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) tragically lost his life in November 2021, with allegations suggesting he was beaten by five of his colleagues at Dowen College.

However, the school refuted the claims, asserting that the boy sustained injuries while playing football with friends.

Oromoni's family contested Dowen's stance, asserting that their son was in good health before the incident. They had resolved to keep the late teenager in the morgue until a conclusive verdict was reached through the coroner's inquest.

In January 2022, an initial autopsy report attributed Oromoni's death to "acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication."

However, this result was subsequently discredited. The Lagos Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) later released a second autopsy report, declaring that Oromoni died a natural death.

Ima Elijah

