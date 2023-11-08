LASU removes Student Affairs Dean over certificate racketeering allegations

Olumoko was removed following a report by Sahara Reporters about certificate racketeering in the institution.

The report revealed that Olumoko was among the certificate racketeering syndicates that helped people purchase LASU certificates for ₦2m or ₦3m, depending on the technicality of the course involved.

Confirming the development, a source in the university, who does not want his name mentioned said Olumoko was removed on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and has been replaced by Dr Abiodun Fatai-Abatan.

The source added that Olumoko had not been sacked yet.

Meanwhile, the report indicting the institution stated that the former Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun, commissioned an investigation and sting operation involving DSS operatives in 2022 to expose the syndicates.

The reports further alleged that the current Vice Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello of the university was trying to sweep the case under the carpet.

However, in its reaction to the allegation, the university on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, said that the outcome of its internal investigation would be published and appropriate action would be taken.

In the statement signed by Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, the Coordinator of the Centre for Information and Public Relations said, “Lagos State University Management does not take such matters lightly.”

