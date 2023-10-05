ADVERTISEMENT
LASU inaugurates newly-revamped result processing centre

News Agency Of Nigeria

LASU director stated that the centre would not only improve service delivery but further motivate the staff members of the directorate.

Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo (Credit: Google)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre was named after the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

LASU’s Director of ICT, Prof Toyin Enikuomehin, said while addressing the management on Thursday that the centre was upgraded to enhance the speed and accuracy of result processing in the university. Enikuomehin said that the centre would not only improve service delivery but further motivate the staff members of the directorate.

“This centre will be fraud-proof and no issue that can embarrass the university will emanate from here because of the diligence and commitment of our staffers.

“To commemorate the inauguration of the centre, the result portal will be opened today to allow students to check their results,” he said.

In her remarks, the vice-chancellor expressed delight at the actualisation of the result-processing centre.

We have invested so much in our ICT and I am glad that this result processing centre has come to life.

“I believe that with what we have here, our results will be coming out without delay and it will be fraud-free too.

“I give kudos to the leadership of the directorate for the excellent job it has done and assure if of further support for the centre to encourage staff retention,” she added.

According to Olatunji-Bello, the directorate of ICT is the engine room of the university.

“Hundreds of millions of naira have gone into putting this place together, especially buying of software, and I implore you to take good care of the facilities we have here.

“I promise support for the centre to forestall the problem of brain drain.

“Lots of our young people, especially in ICT, are leaving the country for greener pastures. Our administration will not let that happen to the staff members here,” she stated.

LASU inaugurates newly-revamped result processing centre

