Last 2 students of FGC, Birnin Yauri free after 2 years with kidnappers

News Agency Of Nigeria

96 students of the college were abducted by bandits during an attack on the school on June 17, 2021.

The students were kidnapped in 2021
The chairman of the committee for the abducted students, Salim Ka'oje, stated this on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

He gave the names of the two freed students as Safiya Idris and Farida Ka'oje.

"The two remaining girls were released to us on Thursday by their abductors," Ka’oje said, adding that they would be taken to the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 96 students of the college were abducted by bandits during an attack on the school on June 17, 2021.

News Agency Of Nigeria

