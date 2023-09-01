LASG announces night diversion to repair truck barriers at National Stadium.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, said this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that the newly installed truck barrier at the National Stadium Bridge along Funsho Williams Avenue was recently damaged.

According to him, alternative routes will be available to motorists during the diversion.

“Motorists from Eko Bridge/Constain/Iponri inbound Ojuelegba/Alhaji Masha Road will be diverted to the service lane from Alaka via National Stadium gate to link Barracks or Alhaji Masha Road to continue their journeys.

“Motorists from Eko Bridge via Costain and those from Apapa Road going through Iponri will make use of Iponri Estate road to link Bode Thomas via Adeniran Ogunsanya to Shitta Roundabout for their desired destinations.