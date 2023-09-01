ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LASG announces night diversion to repair truck barriers at National Stadium

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, alternative routes will be available to motorists during the diversion.

LASG announces night diversion to repair truck barriers at National Stadium.
LASG announces night diversion to repair truck barriers at National Stadium.

Recommended articles

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, said this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that the newly installed truck barrier at the National Stadium Bridge along Funsho Williams Avenue was recently damaged.

According to him, alternative routes will be available to motorists during the diversion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists from Eko Bridge/Constain/Iponri inbound Ojuelegba/Alhaji Masha Road will be diverted to the service lane from Alaka via National Stadium gate to link Barracks or Alhaji Masha Road to continue their journeys.

“Motorists from Eko Bridge via Costain and those from Apapa Road going through Iponri will make use of Iponri Estate road to link Bode Thomas via Adeniran Ogunsanya to Shitta Roundabout for their desired destinations.

“Motorists are implored to be patient as the brief closure of the bridge is planned for night time as part of traffic management strategy to avert further accidents and loss of lives,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LASG announces night diversion to repair truck barriers at National Stadium

LASG announces night diversion to repair truck barriers at National Stadium

African Union suspends Gabon

African Union suspends Gabon

African Union suspends Gabon after junta announced new leader

African Union suspends Gabon after junta announced new leader

Tinubu's former presidential election opponents beg him for appointments

Tinubu's former presidential election opponents beg him for appointments

Wike will be expelled from PDP at appropriate time, Atiku's ex-spokesman

Wike will be expelled from PDP at appropriate time, Atiku's ex-spokesman

British conductor accused of hitting musician pulls out of shows

British conductor accused of hitting musician pulls out of shows

Niger junta orders police to expel French ambassador

Niger junta orders police to expel French ambassador

30 Muslim first-class graduates get all expense paid leadership training

30 Muslim first-class graduates get all expense paid leadership training

FG will take steps to assist 16m Nigerians affected by humanitarian crises - Edu

FG will take steps to assist 16m Nigerians affected by humanitarian crises - Edu

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni of Arise TV. [IgbereTV]

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency