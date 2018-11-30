Lai Mohammed says Buhari is not a clone named Jubril from Sudan

news

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has rubbished rumours that have accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being a clone from Sudan named Jubril.

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, started the theory in 2017 that the real Buhari that was elected in 2015 had died during one of his medical trips to London and been replaced by a clone named Jubril with the help of surgery.

Kanu's claim has enjoyed more mainstream prominence in recent weeks after a former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, claimed on his Twitter account that the man in the Presidential Villa is not the same that was elected.

While addressing the media in Abuja on Thursday, November 29, 2018, Mohammed said the theory is idiotic and doesn't deserve a response from a serious government.

He said, "It is idiotic to say the President is cloned. I don't see any serious government responding to that. So, the same Jubril that was cloned from Sudan or Chad is in Chad now? Isn't that stupid?

"They even said he is from Chad. Yet, the same President is in Chad as we speak. The same Jubril is remembering what the President did while in Petroleum Trust Fund and he is also remembering what he did when he was head of state between 1983 and 1985.

"All the ministers do not know who is before them when they attend the Federal Executive Council meeting? The President remembers memos he had seen or heard about in 1985 and we say he is cloned.

"So, Jubril from Chad or Sudan will now remember all of these? It is too silly for the government to respond to this. It must be ignored."

ALSO READ: Pulse Opinion: Those who say Buhari is Jubril from Sudan need help

The theory has been fueled by a few dubious pieces of evidence that have attempted to authenticate it. One of such is a comparism of two pictures where Buhari was using different hands to sign before and after the periods he's rumoured to have died. However, this 'evidence' was achieved by simply reversing an image from right to left or vice versa.

Despite threatening to release concrete evidence to substantiate his claim, Kanu has failed to do so and remains on the run from the law as he stands accused of treasonable felony for his separatist agitations.