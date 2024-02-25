ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos to buy additional 2,050 BRT buses to ease transportation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state government had earlier announced a plan to reduce transportation fares by 25 per cent in all routes.

An illustrative photo of new BRT Buses Naijaauto]
An illustrative photo of new BRT Buses Naijaauto]

Osiyemi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

He said that the procurement of the vehicles –Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) — would further address queues in bus stations.

According to him, more BRT buses will also be provided with the support of an oil company that has promised to support the government’s effort.

“We’re aware of the long queues in all our stations, especially on Mondays.

“We’re working better to serve the good people of Lagos State.

“We’re almost done with the procurement of 2,000 BRT buses to ease the queues in the stations.

“You know Lagos State believes in public and private partnership.

“Therefore, an oil company is giving us 50 electric buses in addition to the ones the state government is procuring.

“So, residents of Lagos State will no longer have to suffer the long queues,” he said.

The state government had earlier announced a plan to reduce transportation fares by 25 per cent in all routes.

The commissioner said that the announcement was one of the palliative measures to check queues in bus stations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

