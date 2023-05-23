The sports category has moved to a new website.
Lagos teenager faces court for stealing 2 iPhones worth ₦‎500k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court granted the teenager bail in the sum of ₦‎500,000.

The defendant is liable to be jailed for three years if found guilty (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]
The defendant is liable to be jailed for three years if found guilty (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Israel, whose address is unknown, is in court on a two-count of stealing and assault. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 13, at about 6:45 pm at Conel Close, Ketu Bus Stop, Ijanikin, Lagos.

Okuoimose said the defendant allegedly stole one iPhone 11 and one iPhone 11 Pro Max valued ₦‎500,000, property of one Chukwuma Emmanuel, the complainant.

"The defendant also assaulted the complainant by giving him a fist blow all over his body.

"The offences committed are punishable under Sections 287 and 170 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years' jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦‎500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until July 13 for mention.

