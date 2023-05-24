The sports category has moved to a new website.
Lagos wants to attract global tourists by building houses on water

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagos wants to provide a world-class living environment for residents.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]
Isale Akoka is a riverine community in the Somolu Local Government Area of the state.

The General Manager of Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, Ajibike Shomade, gave the assurance in a statement signed by Adeola Olagoke, the agency's head of public affairs.

Shomade gave the assurance during a courtesy call on her by some Isale Akoka residents.

The general manager reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to providing a world-class living environment for the residents.

Shomade, who is a town planner, said that the state government had a vision of providing a world-class environment that would attract tourists from all over the world to the community.

"Our vision is to develop a world-class environment for Isale Akoka Community, such as houses on the water as seen in Cape Verde, that will attract tourists from all over the world.

"It is a long-term project that will be beneficial to the community and an achievement to the state government.

"The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has kicked-started the process by graciously approving the construction of roads for accessibility as can be seen on Oremeji Street, Alhaji Yinusa Street and Ajayi Olaiya Street," she said.

She gave assurance of constant engagement in the development of the physical plan of the area that would bring the vision to fruition.

Earlier, the traditional head of Isale Akoka, Chief Olufemi Adebanjo, Loye 1, thanked the government for fulfilling its electoral promises.

He said that the residents had started seeing contractors at work in the community.

He congratulated the governor and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on their re-election.

The courtesy visit was facilitated by the Founder of Foot Print of David, Seun Awobajo, who was commended for his free educational and social services to schoolchildren in the Isale Akoka and neighbouring communities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

