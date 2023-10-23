Alaba International Market shut down over environmental violations
He stated the market's negligence in fulfilling its waste management responsibilities, leading to this stringent measure.
The development was announced by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, in a tweet posted early Monday morning, October 23, 2023.
The closure comes as a result of the market's consistent disregard for waste disposal protocols and environmental regulations.
"Alaba International Market, Ojo has been sealed up for poor waste disposal practices, failure to pay their waste bills, and gross environmental sanitation offences," Commissioner Wahab reiterated in his tweet.
