ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alaba International Market shut down over environmental violations

Ima Elijah

He stated the market's negligence in fulfilling its waste management responsibilities, leading to this stringent measure.

Alaba sealed up [Twitter:@Tokunbo wahab]
Alaba sealed up [Twitter:@Tokunbo wahab]

Recommended articles

The development was announced by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, in a tweet posted early Monday morning, October 23, 2023.

The closure comes as a result of the market's consistent disregard for waste disposal protocols and environmental regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated the market's negligence in fulfilling its waste management responsibilities, leading to this stringent measure.

"Alaba International Market, Ojo has been sealed up for poor waste disposal practices, failure to pay their waste bills, and gross environmental sanitation offences," Commissioner Wahab reiterated in his tweet.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alaba International Market shut down over environmental violations

Alaba International Market shut down over environmental violations

Adamawa Govt procures 31 additional mass transit buses to ease challenges

Adamawa Govt procures 31 additional mass transit buses to ease challenges

Political giants arrive in smiles as Supreme Court hears appeals against Tinubu

Political giants arrive in smiles as Supreme Court hears appeals against Tinubu

Supreme Court begins hearing appeals filed by Atiku, Obi, APM

Supreme Court begins hearing appeals filed by Atiku, Obi, APM

We'll continue to pursue development initiatives for the people - Gov Bago

We'll continue to pursue development initiatives for the people - Gov Bago

Matawalle allegedly embezzled billions via failed airport project – Zamfara Govt shows receipts

Matawalle allegedly embezzled billions via failed airport project – Zamfara Govt shows receipts

Fuel supply in Gaza set to run out in 3 days - UN agency

Fuel supply in Gaza set to run out in 3 days - UN agency

FCT Police commence investigation into alleged attack on Yahaya Bello

FCT Police commence investigation into alleged attack on Yahaya Bello

Akpabio promises strong bilateral parliamentary relations with Angola

Akpabio promises strong bilateral parliamentary relations with Angola

Pulse Sports

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners