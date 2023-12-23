Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming

He said this as he distributed 8,500 food packs to his constituents for the Yuletide, across centres in Ikorodu, Kosofe, Somolu, Epe, and Ibeju-Lekki.

This is contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Enitan Olukotun, in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

He said the initiative targeted vulnerable groups within the district, including widows, individuals with physical disabilities, unemployed youths, women, and the elderly.

Others include trade associations, youth organisations, religious bodies, party members, leaders, and traditional rulers.

“To ensure wider and more inclusive reach, individuals shortlisted from online nominations also received these packs.

“This approach aimed to support more residents, especially young people in need, during the festive season,” he said.

Abiru, according to the statement, had, sometime in June, initiated the quarterly food packs programme as a direct response to the economic challenges faced by grassroots communities, following the removal of the petroleum subsidy.