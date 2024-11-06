ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos seals Redeemed, Cele churches; recreational centres over noise pollution

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement added that the establishments were found guilty of breaching environmental regulations despite multiple warnings from LASEPA.

One of the establishment sealed off by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).
LASEPA made this known through a statement on its X handle.

“In a bid to address noise pollution and other environmental violations, LASEPA took action, closing down several establishments across different parts of the state.

“This enforcement drive, focusing on areas like Ogudu, Gbagada, Iyana Ejigbo, Isolo, Ajao Estate, Oshodi, Ilasamaja, and Okota, is part of LASEPA’s continuous efforts to uphold environmental standards and safeguard public health.

“The affected establishments include Honourable Lounge & Lodging, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Celestial Church of God, OMA Nightclub and Lounge, Bridge Spot Bar.

“Others are Okiki Event Centre and Hall, Emota Paradise Hotel (Phase 2), CF Hotel & Suites, House 27 Hotel & Suites, Echo Spring Hotel, and Smile T Continental Hotel,” the statement read.

The statement reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance policy on regulatory non-compliance, adding that the agency would not permit disregard for regulations.

The statement urged all businesses to recognise the environmental obligations and work alongside the state government to foster a cleaner, more sustainable Lagos.

Lagos seals Redeemed, Cele churches; recreational centres over noise pollution

