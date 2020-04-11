Lagos State has recorded another coronavirus death.

According to the state Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi, the patient died of coronavirus complications in a private hospital.

This brings bringing the total of coronavirus death in the state to four.

Abayomi revealed this via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, April 11, 2020, while giving an update on the cases of the virus in the state.

He tweeted, “Eight new cases of COVID-19 infections on April 10, 2020. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos State to 166.

“Three of the confirmed cases have been transferred to Ogun State which is their place of residence.

“However, additional seven COVID-19 patients, who have fully recovered, have been discharged after testing negative twice.

“The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos State is now 46.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from COVID-19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos.

“Please keep obeying social distancing rules to stay safe.”

As of Friday, April 10, 2020, Lagos had 166 cases of the infection. The state has also discharged 46 patients who have fully recovered from the virus.