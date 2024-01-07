ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos records 1,461 emergency incidents in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

On building collapse, it said that nine cases were recorded and they comprised two full building collapses, five partial collapses and the collapse of two bridges.

Scene of a fire incident at Mushin market [LASEMA]
Scene of a fire incident at Mushin market [LASEMA]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, on Saturday in Lagos.

According to the statement, in accordance with its statutory responsibilities to respond, rescue, recover and ensure disaster risk reduction, LASEMA responded to 6,442 incidents from June 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2023.

It said that, of the 138 incidents attended to in December 2023, articulated vehicles (trucks/tankers) were responsible for 58.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that there were 39 truck/tanker accidents and 12 breakdowns of articulated vehicles in December 2023, adding that two tankers fell and five got stuck during the period.

It said that 29 other vehicles crashed in December 2023, while eight medical emergencies were recorded.

It added that there were 11 fire incidents during the period.

“Other events category recorded a total of 19 incidents made up of two bridge repairs, one assault and various other cases,” it said.

On building collapse, it said that nine cases were recorded and they comprised two full building collapses, five partial collapses and the collapse of two bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the oil spillages/leakages category recorded one incident.

It said there were no explosions, marine incidents, or train or air crashes in December 2023.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

Police disrupt street carnival in Lagos, arrest organisers

Police disrupt street carnival in Lagos, arrest organisers

Group urges Tinubu to investigate palliatives distribution by NASS members

Group urges Tinubu to investigate palliatives distribution by NASS members

Yahaya Bello claims he's leaving Kogi better than he met it

Yahaya Bello claims he's leaving Kogi better than he met it

5 African-American women trace roots back to Calabar royal family

5 African-American women trace roots back to Calabar royal family

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

Prophet El-Buba leads special prayers against killings in Plateau State

Prophet El-Buba leads special prayers against killings in Plateau State

Niger Gov says farmers now returning to farms after insecurity challenges

Niger Gov says farmers now returning to farms after insecurity challenges

CLO lauds Tinubu, Reps over reversal of school fees increment

CLO lauds Tinubu, Reps over reversal of school fees increment

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Na’Abba cared about unity, progress of Nigeria - Obi mourns late Speaker [NAN]

Na’Abba cared about unity, progress of Nigeria - Obi mourns late Speaker

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Katsina Gov approves 36 new appointments