Lagos records 1,461 emergency incidents in 2023

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, on Saturday in Lagos.

According to the statement, in accordance with its statutory responsibilities to respond, rescue, recover and ensure disaster risk reduction, LASEMA responded to 6,442 incidents from June 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2023.

It said that, of the 138 incidents attended to in December 2023, articulated vehicles (trucks/tankers) were responsible for 58.

It said that there were 39 truck/tanker accidents and 12 breakdowns of articulated vehicles in December 2023, adding that two tankers fell and five got stuck during the period.

It said that 29 other vehicles crashed in December 2023, while eight medical emergencies were recorded.

It added that there were 11 fire incidents during the period.

“Other events category recorded a total of 19 incidents made up of two bridge repairs, one assault and various other cases,” it said.

On building collapse, it said that nine cases were recorded and they comprised two full building collapses, five partial collapses and the collapse of two bridges.

According to the statement, the oil spillages/leakages category recorded one incident.