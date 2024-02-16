Lagos Police reactivate tracking device to curb kidnapping, one-chance crimes

Fayoade spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos, against the backdrop of concerns raised by residents on such incidents recorded in parts of the state.

“We have measures in place, we have reactivated our tracking devices. We have our men in areas we have identified as kidnap- prone areas, like Igbogbo, Ijede, all this water side, even the Idimu area.

“In the case of kidnap we had in Idimu, we were able to checkmate and neutralise, we got the victims into safety without paying the ransom demanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have good measures in place; internally too, we have our men, they’re more visible to take care of issues from one chance.

“We will not allow them to overwhelm us so they don’t raise their ugly heads,” he said.

The CP said that the state police command was particularly working with its Ogun counterpart and sister security agencies to check crime in the border areas.

“We’re in collaboration with the Armed Forces, the Civil Defence, even the Neighbourhood Watch, we’re in active result- oriented partnerships.