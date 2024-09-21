ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos police arrest stepfather, 2 others for defiling 12-year-old girl

News Agency Of Nigeria

The image maker said that Benjamin and Akpan confessed to the crime, while the third suspect, Okechukwu denied the allegation.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

He identified the suspects as Chibuzo Benjamin, 43, the victim’s stepfather, Sunday Akpan, 51; and Emmanuel Okechukwu, 42.

Hundeyin said that the Ago Okota Police Division received information from a relative of the survivor about the case.

“The case was reported by one Ngozi on behalf of her 12-year-old niece against the suspects,

“The complainant alleged that the suspects had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of the survivor since August 2024.

“One of the alleged suspects, Benjamin is the stepfather to the survivor while the other two alleged suspects reside on the same street with the survivor’s mother and stepfather,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the case was transferred to the Gender unit of the Lagos State Police command in Ikeja.

According to him, the suspects were arraigned in court for defilement on Friday.

