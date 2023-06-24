Neighbourhood watch restates commitment to maintaining post-election peace in Lagos

The agency’s General Manager, Dr Ifalade Oyekan, said this at a three-day seminar with the theme: “Maintaining the peace: Post-election period.”

Oyekan said that the retreat was aimed at strategising on ways to improve operations and sharpening the activities of the agency in furtherance to actualising the security pillar of the THEMES Agenda of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES acronym is aimed at making Lagos State a 21st century megacity in entertainment, tourism and Security.

He described the theme as apt, saying that the election created animosity and divisions along religious and ethnic lines.

He, therefore, said that it was pertinent the agency devised proactive measures to maintain social harmony and peace in the communities.

“It is challenging for a community to progress without experiencing peace.

“As a neighbourhood safety agency, we are saddled with the responsibility of bridging the gaps, finding a middle ground, and maintaining the peace in our community.

“In the aftermath of a significant election period, the agency stands as a formidable guardian of peace and stability in our communities.

“Through vigilant monitoring, proactive engagement and strategic interventions, the agency plays a pivotal role in maintaining social harmony at post-election, enabling Lagos State to move forward on the path of progress.

“This event, therefore, presents an opportunity for us to strategise and diligently work towards fostering unity, peace and security among the diverse communities of Lagos State,” he said.

He implored the participants to ensure they began to exhibit high level of professionalism, arising from the knowledge gained from the discussions.

The general manager lauded Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s continuous support in equipping the agency to be better positioned for effective community policing.

He said that the agency, with the approval of the governor, had created more operational units to complement the activities of other security agencies.

He listed the units to include research, development, new innovation, human trafficking, domestic and sexual violence.

Others were forest rangers, marine patrol and deterrence, anti-riot as well as crowd management.

Among the new units included are forensics and crime scene management, paramedics, technical and mechanical.

Temitope Akinlabi, the agency’s Director of Administration and Human Resources, emphasised the importance of maintaining a proactive approach among officers to achieve the agency’s vision.

He said that the seminar’s discussions would contribute to honing their skills and enhancing their knowledge and enabling them to become improved versions of themselves.

During his lecture, Oluwatomi Amosun, a security expert, stressed the role of religious, ethnic, and youth leaders, security agencies along with the media, in managing the post-election crisis and fostering peace.

“As law enforcement officers, we must be mindful of the diversities and the complexities that exist in our country.

“Find the right balance between deterrence and confidence building, and put all sentiments aside.

“The traditional and social media also play a key role in dousing tensions through their unbiased reportage and framing of issues and headlines,” he said.

Amosun, who is also a community youth leader, added that moral decadence among youths was one of the major factors fueling insecurity.

According to him, youths are a major catalyst for development in society, if their energy is channeled in the right path.

He underscored the significance of effective mentorship and parenting in imparting positive values to children.

He encouraged their involvement in skills acquisition programmes to guide them in the right direction.

On his part, Taiwo Adebanjo, a security and safety consultant, said that self-discipline must be thoroughly imbibed in law enforcement officers as it was crucial to crisis management.

Adebanjo, a retired Army captain, described discipline as the bedrock of success in any human endeavour.

He added that to be self-disciplined meant the possession of moral value that was vital for integrity and the refusal to benefit from wrongdoing at the expense of obedience to law and order.

He urged officers to ensure strict compliance to the rules and regulations in achieving the vision of the agency.

“Self-discipline is doing the right thing at the right time without compulsion or offer of gratification.

“It is also denying yourself of what seems to be a right for an effectual service to your agency, state and society.