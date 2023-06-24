ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Neighbourhood watch restates commitment to maintaining post-election peace in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the agency, with the approval of the governor, had created more operational units to complement the activities of other security agencies.

Neighbourhood watch restates commitment to maintaining post-election peace in Lagos. [Twitter:@OfficialLNSC]
Neighbourhood watch restates commitment to maintaining post-election peace in Lagos. [Twitter:@OfficialLNSC]

Recommended articles

The agency’s General Manager, Dr Ifalade Oyekan, said this at a three-day seminar with the theme: “Maintaining the peace: Post-election period.”

Oyekan said that the retreat was aimed at strategising on ways to improve operations and sharpening the activities of the agency in furtherance to actualising the security pillar of the THEMES Agenda of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES acronym is aimed at making Lagos State a 21st century megacity in entertainment, tourism and Security.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the theme as apt, saying that the election created animosity and divisions along religious and ethnic lines.

He, therefore, said that it was pertinent the agency devised proactive measures to maintain social harmony and peace in the communities.

“It is challenging for a community to progress without experiencing peace.

“As a neighbourhood safety agency, we are saddled with the responsibility of bridging the gaps, finding a middle ground, and maintaining the peace in our community.

“In the aftermath of a significant election period, the agency stands as a formidable guardian of peace and stability in our communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through vigilant monitoring, proactive engagement and strategic interventions, the agency plays a pivotal role in maintaining social harmony at post-election, enabling Lagos State to move forward on the path of progress.

“This event, therefore, presents an opportunity for us to strategise and diligently work towards fostering unity, peace and security among the diverse communities of Lagos State,” he said.

He implored the participants to ensure they began to exhibit high level of professionalism, arising from the knowledge gained from the discussions.

The general manager lauded Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s continuous support in equipping the agency to be better positioned for effective community policing.

He said that the agency, with the approval of the governor, had created more operational units to complement the activities of other security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

He listed the units to include research, development, new innovation, human trafficking, domestic and sexual violence.

Others were forest rangers, marine patrol and deterrence, anti-riot as well as crowd management.

Among the new units included are forensics and crime scene management, paramedics, technical and mechanical.

Temitope Akinlabi, the agency’s Director of Administration and Human Resources, emphasised the importance of maintaining a proactive approach among officers to achieve the agency’s vision.

He said that the seminar’s discussions would contribute to honing their skills and enhancing their knowledge and enabling them to become improved versions of themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his lecture, Oluwatomi Amosun, a security expert, stressed the role of religious, ethnic, and youth leaders, security agencies along with the media, in managing the post-election crisis and fostering peace.

“As law enforcement officers, we must be mindful of the diversities and the complexities that exist in our country.

“Find the right balance between deterrence and confidence building, and put all sentiments aside.

“The traditional and social media also play a key role in dousing tensions through their unbiased reportage and framing of issues and headlines,” he said.

Amosun, who is also a community youth leader, added that moral decadence among youths was one of the major factors fueling insecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, youths are a major catalyst for development in society, if their energy is channeled in the right path.

He underscored the significance of effective mentorship and parenting in imparting positive values to children.

He encouraged their involvement in skills acquisition programmes to guide them in the right direction.

On his part, Taiwo Adebanjo, a security and safety consultant, said that self-discipline must be thoroughly imbibed in law enforcement officers as it was crucial to crisis management.

Adebanjo, a retired Army captain, described discipline as the bedrock of success in any human endeavour.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that to be self-disciplined meant the possession of moral value that was vital for integrity and the refusal to benefit from wrongdoing at the expense of obedience to law and order.

He urged officers to ensure strict compliance to the rules and regulations in achieving the vision of the agency.

“Self-discipline is doing the right thing at the right time without compulsion or offer of gratification.

“It is also denying yourself of what seems to be a right for an effectual service to your agency, state and society.

“To purposefully enforce a particular code of conduct or law by any law enforcement agent, there is a need for self-discipline to be thoroughly imbibed in every corps officer,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

South Africa seeks collaboration with Nigeria on infrastructure development

South Africa seeks collaboration with Nigeria on infrastructure development

Lecturer appeals to FG to make Student Loan repayment flexible

Lecturer appeals to FG to make Student Loan repayment flexible

NAFDAC seals pharmaceutical company over alleged breaches

NAFDAC seals pharmaceutical company over alleged breaches

Neighbourhood watch restates commitment to maintaining post-election peace in Lagos

Neighbourhood watch restates commitment to maintaining post-election peace in Lagos

Fire consumes ₦10bn property in Cross River in 6 months

Fire consumes ₦10bn property in Cross River in 6 months

Yahaya Bello receives PDP defectors into Kogi APC

Yahaya Bello receives PDP defectors into Kogi APC

Ekiti Gov Oyebanji doles out ₦9m to vulnerable citizens

Ekiti Gov Oyebanji doles out ₦9m to vulnerable citizens

Drug addicts are not criminals, they need help - NDLEA

Drug addicts are not criminals, they need help - NDLEA

Subsidy removal will address monopoly, open up new energy sources – ICSAN

Subsidy removal will address monopoly, open up new energy sources – ICSAN

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security