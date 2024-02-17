Lagos lawmaker distributes free JAMB forms to 1,000 constituents

Yishawu, who represents Eti-Osa 02 Constituency, made the commitment to the ongoing distribution of 1000 free Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms to prospective students on Saturday, in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the free distribution, which is in its 11th edition, started on Feb. 15, and would end on Feb. 23.

The lawmaker said: ‘’We thank God for allowing us to sustain the programme; when we started, we did not know that we would go this far.

‘’The essence of JAMB is to ensure that the youth get into the university to be able to study the courses of their desire, to become professionals and be useful to the community.

‘’It is important that we focus on human capital development and every nation is as strong and prosperous as its human capital.

‘’How do you have human capital? You have to develop people within the community and our youths are the most critical demography of the people that we need to develop.

‘’So, we do this for them to get the opportunity to get into university. ‘’

The lawmaker said that in the eventuality when any of the students got admission into any university of his or her choice, they were supported with stipends.

He said that his constituency organised vocational training programmes to help equip the youth, and the programmes had empowered a number of beneficiaries.

‘’For me, education is key, and a nation can only develop as its educational system; so, we cannot stop doing this because it is something we are committed to doing continuously.

‘’Currently, our vocational training is ongoing, which includes tie and dye; soap making; hairdressing; and catering, among others.

‘’Also, we recently introduced a digital human capital development programme where people learn web design and many other programmes; recently, 147 students graduated in that class.

‘’So, our programmes are dynamic, robust and scalable to ensure that our youths are employable and become entrepreneurs,‘’ Yishawu said.

Two beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for the opportunity and lauded his efforts to provide opportunities for those who could not afford education.

One of them, a prospective nursing student, Ms Christy Ebubu, recognised its transformative impact on the community.

‘’The programme has a positive impact on our community; many youths have benefitted and are empowered through the programmes.

‘’These youths will contribute meaningfully to the development of our community, the state and the nation at large.