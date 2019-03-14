At least 18 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the three-storey building that collapsed on Lagos Island, Lagos State on Wednesday, March 13, 2019,

The building, located at 14, Massey Street, Opposite Oja, Ita-Faaji, collapsed around 10am on Wednesday, trapping at least 100 people, many of them children as it housed Ohen Private Nursery and Primary School on its third floor.

Since rescue operations commenced yesterday, around 60 people have been pulled out. According to the state's Commissioner for Health, Jide Idris, 18 of them have been confirmed dead.

He said, "Our doctors and nurses are working round the clock. A lot of them were mobilised from different hospitals down here. Doctors from federal institutions are also assisting because of the seriousness of this incident.

"We will not be able to give full information now until tomorrow (Thursday) morning. Some have been taken to LASUTH, LUTH and we don't know if more people will be rescued.

"The state of things now is getting calm than earlier because there were a lot of emotions."

The commissioner said rescue efforts will continue for dozens believed to still be trapped under the rubble of the building that caved in yesterday, according to a report by The Nation.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) General Manager, Adesina Tiamiyu, disclosed that the building had been marked for demolition since 2014.

While visiting the scene on Wednesday, Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, said that buildings within the vicinity of the collapsed building would be subjected to integrity tests.

"This area and building here will be undergoing an integrity test. As you can see some of the buildings have been marked for demolition.

"We have been receiving pleas from house owners from the area. Notwithstanding, we will go ahead with the integrity test and any building that fails the integrity test will be demolished," he said.