Lagos Govt vows to sustain ban on styrofoam containers, single-use plastics

Dr Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, made the commitment at a one-day stakeholders’ workshop on the implementation of the ban on the usage of styrofoam and SUPs in the state.

Wahab was represented at the event by the Special Adviser on Environment, Kunle Rotimi-Akodu. He said the workshop would fashion out the necessary strategies to implement and sustain the ban on styrofoam and other SUPs in Lagos State.

He said that available statistics showed that Lagos generates over 13,000 tonnes of waste daily with a significant percentage being single-use plastics and styrofoam.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, these plastics have been scientifically proven to take up to 1,000 years before degrading. Wahab added that a recent study proved that microplastics were found in the fetus and the bloodstream of human beings.

He said the resolution to ban the product would not only be beneficial to the present generation but to generations yet unborn. He recalled that the state government in January pronounced a ban on styrofoam plastics and SUPs to reduce their harmful environmental and health impacts on human health and the ecosystem.

Wahab said that the government remained determined to encourage viable options for styrofoam containers across the state.

“The implementation of the ban on styrofoam commenced on February 12, 2024, upon the expiration of a three-week moratorium.

“The state announced a six-month moratorium period for SUPs which was later magnanimously extended till the end of 2024 upon stakeholders' appeal to give room for more consultation, while the ban on SUPs will be effective by January 2025,” Wahab said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Lagos had seen firsthand the devastating effects of plastic pollution, as it affects air quality, clogs the waterways, and poses long-term health risks to the citizens. The commissioner stressed that the resolve to ban is a critical step toward climate action, sustainable waste management, and improving the overall quality of life in the communities.

Wahab said that the government recognises that the transition may not be easy as challenges such as the cost of alternative packaging materials, changes in consumer behaviour and ensuring compliance across the board are expected.

He, however, said that the state government was ready to implement the roles stipulated in the Lagos State plastic policy by providing an enabling environment and supporting research into new technological options. He emphasised that the government would continue to provide the necessary policy framework and support.

Wahab urged the participants to come up with practical and actionable strategies for the implementation of the ban. He also called on them to raise public awareness by charting a roadmap that would ensure a smooth transition.

“The future of Lagos – our health, environment, and economy rests on the actions we take today.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I, therefore, urge each of you to embrace the journey towards a plastic-free Lagos with enthusiasm, optimism and shared sense of responsibility,” Wahab stated.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Gaji Tajudeen, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, said that plastic waste management was one of the most daunting environmental challenges facing Lagos State with its increasing prevalence and negative effects.

Gaji said that following the ban, studies conducted showed that drastic but needed action had been very useful in reducing the volume of plastic waste in the drainage and waterways across the state.

He said the ministry deemed it necessary to engage various stakeholders within the plastic ecosystem in a comprehensive and robust stakeholder gathering where all interested parties would be present to chat about a way forward.

He reminded the stakeholders that the government was very interested in the progress and well-being of business organisations within the environment sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaji reiterated that the government would not take any action to jeopardise the interest of business owners. He added that doing otherwise would be counter-productive to the progress and financial stability of the state.

“At the same time, it must be clearly noted that the state government will not shy away from its responsibility of having a clean and sustainable environment,” he stated.