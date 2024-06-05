ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Govt to hand over 270 housing units in Egan-Igando after 21-year delay

News Agency Of Nigeria

The official commissioning and hand-over of keys to the first 270 homeowners would take place on June 6.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
The Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, that the official commissioning and hand-over of keys to the first 270 homeowners would take place on June 6.

The commissioner said in the statement which was signed by the ministry’s Director, Public Affairs, Adeola Salako, that the estate had been under development for 21 years.

Akinderu-Fatai said that the estate was part of the state government’s efforts to provide affordable and quality housing for Lagos residents.

“This project encountered setbacks like vandalism and theft, leading to a completion strategy focusing on delivering units in clusters.

“This is a fulfilment of Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s pledge to complete ongoing housing projects and the Ministry of Housing’s dedication to delivering this vital project despite challenges.

“I acknowledge the patience of the original applicants who waited for many years.

“We are thrilled to finally break through the barriers that have held us back for so long with the delivery of the first cluster comprising 270 homes,” he said.

Also, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, AbdulHafis Gbolahan, said that the preparation process had been completed by May 31, paving the way for the official unveiling of the estate on June 6.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between contractors, community members, and the government for a smooth handover process.

Furthermore, Gbolahan thanked the prospective homeowners for their patience, understanding and trust shown for many years while waiting for the completion of the housing scheme.

“We are confident that the end result will be well worth the wait,” he stated.

