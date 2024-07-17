Lagos Govt to punish Police officer for defiling girl trying to recover stolen phone

The agency’s spokesperson, Joke Ladenegan-Oginni, stated this in a post shared on its X handle at @LSdsva on Wednesday.

“The agency was notified of a distressing incident involving a police officer who was alleged to have defiled a child in a police station.

“Upon receiving the report, the DSVA immediately facilitated the necessary referrals for comprehensive medical and psychosocial support, which were promptly provided to the survivor.

“This matter was immediately escalated to the Gender Desk Department of the Lagos State Police Command, ” she said.

Ladenegan-Oginni said that a painstaking investigation was ongoing into the matter.

“We wish to assure the public that a meticulous investigation is currently underway.

“We trust in the leadership of the Lagos State Police Command to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into this incident.

“We believe that this is crucial in maintaining public trust.

“We reiterate the Lagos State Government’s Zero-Tolerance Policy for all forms of domestic and sexual violence and reaffirm our dedication to protecting the rights and dignity of all survivors, ” she added.

Ladenegan-Oginni appealed to the public to report any case of domestic and sexual violence to its toll-free line at 08000-333-333 or via direct message on its social media platforms @lagosdsva.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had earlier reported that the senior officer allegedly defiled the teenager at the Area H Command, Ogudu.

The girl was sexually assaulted while trying to recover her phone which was stolen by some suspected criminals.