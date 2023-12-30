Lagos govt to deliver re-modeled Teslim Balogun Stadium, 4 others in 2024

Special Assistant to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sports, Damilare Orimoloye gave the assurance in Ikeja on Saturday when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“I can boldly say that come the first quarter of 2024, we will be having nothing less than five stadiums that will be commissioned by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“The stadiums are the re-modelled Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, the Ifako-Ijaye, Agege, and Ikorodu Stadia and the Gbagada Football Pitch.

“There is ongoing massive infrastructural development in the sports centre and come 2024, it will be an eventful year for sports and sporting activities in Lagos State.

“We want to expand the sporting activities to all parts of Lagos State so it won’t be on the Lagos Island alone at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena formerly Onikan Stadium,’’ he said.

The Teslim Balogun Stadium was shut for re-modelling in 2021.

Part of the re-modelling is to make the spectator's stands all-covered and to re-grass the football pitch.

“Now that we have more stadia opened in all corners of Lagos State, our teeming youths will have places that are close to them to explore and showcase their talents.

“We understand the importance of sports and the provision of relevant infrastructure in engaging our youths and encouraging them to shun vices,’’ Orimoloye, a board member of the Lagos State Football Association said.

Speaking in the same vein, Director-General, of Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar said the re-modelled Teslim Balogun Stadium would be a new standard in sports infrastructure in Nigeria.

“Teslim Balogun Stadium re-modelling is almost done; four other stadia will be ready by the first quarter of 2024,’’ he told NAN.

“The roadmap is to have sports facilities in all parts of Lagos State and to expand sports activities.

“The youths in general are our target; we need to locate recreational and sporting facilities close to them,’’ he added.

Gafaar said also that the Teslim Balogun Stadium re-modelling would surpass all expectations as some features had been added to make the facility meet international standards.

“Upon completion, Teslim Balogun Stadium will be the home of the Super Eagles of Nigeria because it is made of natural grass and some other modifications.