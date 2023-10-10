ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Govt suspends planned mass burial for #EndSARS victims

Bayo Wahab

The planned mass burial was suspended because of the controversy that trailed the announcement of the plan in July.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper (Guardian)
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper (Guardian)

Recommended articles

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso disclosed this to the newspaper on Monday, October 9, 2023.

He said the planned mass burial was suspended because of the controversy that trailed the announcement of the plan in July.

According to Omotoso, the state government was planning to carry out the mass burial soon "but because of the controversies around that time, it was suspended. People now have the time and ample opportunity to see if their relatives are there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government had in a leaked memo dated July 19, 2023, resolved to conduct a mass burial for the 103 corpses.

The memo also revealed that the government approved N61,285,000 for the burial of the victims.

Speaking on the matter on Monday, Omotoso said the planned mass burial “remains suspended to give people ample time to identify their relatives that may be among the corpses.”

“It is to allow more time for identification as suggested when it was disclosed that the government was planning a mass burial for them,” the commissioner added.

Omotoso further said “Up till now, nobody has shown up to identify any of the corpses. But the government has decided to give people more time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, contrary to the belief that the 103 corpses were bodies of peaceful protesters who were shot at by soldiers at the Lekki toll gate, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the Lagos State Government had argued that the corpses were from incidents of violence that followed the shooting incident at Lekki.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enugu women hold thanksgiving service to celebrate Mbah’s tribunal victory

Enugu women hold thanksgiving service to celebrate Mbah’s tribunal victory

APC chieftain decries killings, weapon brandishing among youths in Kogi

APC chieftain decries killings, weapon brandishing among youths in Kogi

Gov Yusuf rewards casual worker for returning missing $16k in Saudi Arabia

Gov Yusuf rewards casual worker for returning missing $16k in Saudi Arabia

Troops arrest 13 suspects for alleged kidnapping, recover 279 rustled cows

Troops arrest 13 suspects for alleged kidnapping, recover 279 rustled cows

Ebonyi Govt begins free transportation service for workers, students

Ebonyi Govt begins free transportation service for workers, students

Lagos Govt suspends planned mass burial for #EndSARS victims

Lagos Govt suspends planned mass burial for #EndSARS victims

11 Americans dead in violence between Hamas, Israel – Biden

11 Americans dead in violence between Hamas, Israel – Biden

History of Nigeria's complex relationships with Israel and Palestine

History of Nigeria's complex relationships with Israel and Palestine

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows Palestinian militants will face 'terrible' action

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows Palestinian militants will face 'terrible' action

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu