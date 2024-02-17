Lagos govt starts enforcement of ban on styrofoam

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said this in a statement signed by Kunle Adeshina, Director, Public Affairs of the ministry, on Saturday in Lagos.

Wahab said enforcement officers from LAGESC/KAI, Environmental Health Officials and LAWMA, Police and the Ministry would go after all those with styrofoams in their shops, stores or outlets and confiscate them.

He stressed that styrofoam usage had caused enough damage to the health of residents and the state of the environment for so many years.

“The government is determined to encourage viable options for styrofoam containers across the metropolis,” Wahab said.

He reminded market leaders that cleanliness was next to godliness and as such they must ensure that clean environment remained a priority always.

The commissioner added that the state government was disturbed about unsanitary habits in most of the markets, hence the closure of some markets across the state recently.

“The government derives no pleasure in closing peoples’ businesses, but some markets are in a sorry state because of the nonchalant attitude of the markets’ executives,” he said.

He also said there were recent reports that government officials were attacked whenever they visited markets to ascertain the sanitary levels and enforce environmental laws in markets.

“I will like to appeal to all our traders to desist from selling on the railway lines and all the roads. Also, we must stop littering our markets with wastes.

“We must segregate our wastes in our respective markets; bag our wastes and ensure we patronise PSP operators,” Wahab said.

He stated that in few weeks time, the state government would commission the Red Rail line, expected to operate from dusk till dawn.