ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt shuts damaged Alapere footbridge, begins emergency repairs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Odunuga said the state government will continually explore viable safety measures including installation of advanced sensor technology to mitigate future risks.

Damaged Alapere foot bridge. [NAN]
Damaged Alapere foot bridge. [NAN]

Recommended articles

A statement by Shina Odunuga, Spokesman, Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, said the swift intervention was prompted by a viral video revealing cracks on various sections of the bridge.

Odunuga said the bridge had been good, safe and useful for well over 15 years until the current unfortunate event.

He said a team of Lagos State Government officials from the ministry of works and infrastructure and the public works corporation conducted a joint inspection to assess the extent of damage to the infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odunuga said the team led by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, decided to temporarily close the bridge in the interest of public safety.

He said the delegation assessed the situation, conducted tests and began immediate repairs.

“According to eyewitness accounts, the damage to the bridge occurred when an articulated low-bed truck attempted to navigate the bridge while carrying heavy-duty equipment that exceeded the provided standard design headroom of 5.4 meters.

“At this juncture, the incident brings to mind similar occurrences at Alakija-Trade Fair and Apapa/Oshodi within the past year.

“Public infrastructure is being negatively impacted due to the recklessness of road transporters who fail to adhere to international best practices while driving articulated vehicles,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odunuga added that the Alapere Pedestrian Bridge was the third bridge damaged within a short period, thereby, posing challenges to infrastructural growth, given the limited resources of the state government.

He said investigations revealed that the damage could be quickly managed, hence ongoing remedial works already initiated would ensure prompt reopening of the infrastructure.

He said the bridge would be placed under close observation and updates on its status would be communicated promptly to the public, as part of the government’s commitment to continued civic engagement.

Odunuga said the state government will continually explore viable safety measures including installation of advanced sensor technology to mitigate future risks in line with its commitment to ensure safety on roads.

“We would like to urge all commuters and the general public to adhere strictly to traffic regulations and guidelines for safety,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi blames poor economic management for GSK's exit from Nigeria

Obi blames poor economic management for GSK's exit from Nigeria

Lagos govt shuts damaged Alapere footbridge, begins emergency repairs

Lagos govt shuts damaged Alapere footbridge, begins emergency repairs

No going back on CBN forensic audit, civil service payroll overhaul - Tinubu

No going back on CBN forensic audit, civil service payroll overhaul - Tinubu

FG, ECOWAS seek support of international community to restore democracy in Niger

FG, ECOWAS seek support of international community to restore democracy in Niger

Labour Party asks Tinubu to find urgent solutions to power sector challenges

Labour Party asks Tinubu to find urgent solutions to power sector challenges

My grandchild bled to death at a govt hospital due to neglect, says Akpabio

My grandchild bled to death at a govt hospital due to neglect, says Akpabio

Finally, Nigeria Air to commence operations October, Ethiopian Airlines CEO

Finally, Nigeria Air to commence operations October, Ethiopian Airlines CEO

Google introduces new features for personal online safety

Google introduces new features for personal online safety

US Institute urges ECOWAS to go ahead with military action in Niger

US Institute urges ECOWAS to go ahead with military action in Niger

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong of the Federal High Court and Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court

Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death