Lagos govt increases AFCON viewing centres to 20, introduces more attractions

Damilare Orimoloye, Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sports, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Orimoloye, at the monthly ‘Keep Fit Lagos’ programme organised by the state government, promised that Lagos residents would have more to cheer during the AFCON matches.

“The idea to increase the AFCON viewing centres across Lagos State is in line with the THEME plus agenda of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which emphasises social inclusion.

“The idea is that our people will have the opportunity to go out and mingle while watching the AFCON 2023; people will come out to interact with other football fans.

“This project will increase bonding and networking among our people in a more friendly environment.

“We now have five additional centres added to the previous 15 which makes a total of 20 centres across Lagos, which will enhance more proximity so that more people will come out,” he said.

The Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Oluwatoyin Gafaar, noted that more side attractions had been introduced at the viewing centres.

“Last two years, we had 15, but this time around we are making it 20 centres and we will continue to expand.

“Lagos government is ready to provide all the needed support to the people as dictated by Gov. Sanwo-Olu. We want to increase the atmosphere of bonding in Lagos State.

“The centres will be opened at 3.00 p.m and will remain open until the last match is played. The centres are not for Nigeria’s fixtures alone, but all the matches of AFCON 2023.