Lagos Govt seals mosque, churches, hotels over environmental infractions

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wahab said officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) carried out the operation on Wednesday.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab. [TheCable]

The Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed this in his X handle on Thursday.

He listed the sealed premises as Ifelodun Mosque, Children of God Healing Deliverance and Adoration Ministry, City of Testimony Church, Cherubim & Seraphim (Ayo ni), Station of Relief Christ Ministry and Redeemed Christian Church of God (Sanctuary of Favour).

Others were Euphoria Night Club, Mainland Leisure View Hotel, House 46 Hotel and Suites, Selino Hotel, Lady B Gold Bar, Da-Villa Hotel, Perch Hotel & Suites, and Avro Supermarket.

“They were sealed on Wednesday by the @LasepaOfficial enforcement team over noise pollution and other environmental infractions,” Wahab said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

