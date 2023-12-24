Lagos govt moves to ease traffic in Lekki, pulls down illegal gates

The Lekki area is notorious for gridlock partly caused by illegal inner gates permanently closed by residents.

Following several days of traffic snarl caused by the inaccessibility of these connecting roads, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, authorised the ministry to clear the area to ease vehicular movement.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclosing this in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, December 23, 2023, the state Environment Commissioner, Tokunbo Wahab, noted that the indiscriminate mounting and multiplicity of the gates robbed the environment of its aesthetic appeal and caused ”untold hardship” for road users.

He added that Sanwo-Olu signed off on the exercise, which is being carried out by the enforcement team of the ministry.

“Roads and streets already enforced since the operation started include Sir Rufus Foluso Giwa, Theophilus Oji, Osaro Isokpan, Abike Sulaiman, Ben Okagbue MBA, Olubunmi Rotimi, Olanrewaju Ninalowo, Dele Adedeji, Abayomi Sonuga, Siji Soetan and Rasheed Alaba Williams," he added.

Pulse Nigeria

The Commissioner stressed that the government was determined to restore the Lekki axis to conform to the original master plan of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT