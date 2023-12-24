ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt moves to ease traffic in Lekki, pulls down illegal gates

Nurudeen Shotayo

The enforcement team of the state government pulled down illegal gates mounted by residents in some streets within the Lekki Phase I.

Lagos govt moves to ease traffic in Lekki, pulls down illegal gates, barriers. [Twitter:@FollowLASG]
Lagos govt moves to ease traffic in Lekki, pulls down illegal gates, barriers. [Twitter:@FollowLASG]

Recommended articles

The Lekki area is notorious for gridlock partly caused by illegal inner gates permanently closed by residents.

Following several days of traffic snarl caused by the inaccessibility of these connecting roads, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, authorised the ministry to clear the area to ease vehicular movement.

Lagos govt moves to ease traffic in Lekki, pulls down illegal gates, barriers. [Twitter:@FollowLASG]
Lagos govt moves to ease traffic in Lekki, pulls down illegal gates, barriers. [Twitter:@FollowLASG] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Disclosing this in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, December 23, 2023, the state Environment Commissioner, Tokunbo Wahab, noted that the indiscriminate mounting and multiplicity of the gates robbed the environment of its aesthetic appeal and caused ”untold hardship” for road users.

He added that Sanwo-Olu signed off on the exercise, which is being carried out by the enforcement team of the ministry.

“Roads and streets already enforced since the operation started include Sir Rufus Foluso Giwa, Theophilus Oji, Osaro Isokpan, Abike Sulaiman, Ben Okagbue MBA, Olubunmi Rotimi, Olanrewaju Ninalowo, Dele Adedeji, Abayomi Sonuga, Siji Soetan and Rasheed Alaba Williams," he added.

Lagos govt moves to ease traffic in Lekki, pulls down illegal gates, barriers. [Twitter:@FollowLASG]
Lagos govt moves to ease traffic in Lekki, pulls down illegal gates, barriers. [Twitter:@FollowLASG] Pulse Nigeria

The Commissioner stressed that the government was determined to restore the Lekki axis to conform to the original master plan of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged all resident associations across the state that have such gates in their estates or communities and always put them under permanent lock and keys to remove them voluntarily or be ready to face sanctions.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Onaiyekan urges political leaders to rebuild youths’ trust in Nigeria

Onaiyekan urges political leaders to rebuild youths’ trust in Nigeria

Road travelers in Abuja commend FG for 50% transport fare discount

Road travelers in Abuja commend FG for 50% transport fare discount

Nigerian student jailed 40 months in UK for threatening to bomb school

Nigerian student jailed 40 months in UK for threatening to bomb school

Lagos govt moves to ease traffic in Lekki, pulls down illegal gates

Lagos govt moves to ease traffic in Lekki, pulls down illegal gates

Guinness Nigeria Plc commissions comprehensively renovated Guinness Eye Center

Guinness Nigeria Plc commissions comprehensively renovated Guinness Eye Center

EFCC re-arrests convicted Italian for contempt of court

EFCC re-arrests convicted Italian for contempt of court

Legal luminary Niyi Akintola installed as Asiwaju of Ido land

Legal luminary Niyi Akintola installed as Asiwaju of Ido land

Zamfara lawmaker laments incessant bandits’ attacks on constituents

Zamfara lawmaker laments incessant bandits’ attacks on constituents

Why I will not pay sacked LG chairmen now – Makinde

Why I will not pay sacked LG chairmen now – Makinde

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

EFCC boss demands law against unexplained wealth

Nigeria Police Officers (Premium Times)

Police announce massive deployment of personnel in FCT

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

APC Chieftain calls for Tinubu urgent intervention in drug price hike

Suspected bandits kill 4 farmers, abduct 8 others in Katsina State

Suspected bandits kill 4 farmers, abduct 8 others in Katsina State