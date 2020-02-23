Mr Kunle Adeshina, the Director, Public Affairs of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

According to the statement, the team which was led by the Special Adviser, Drainage Services, Mr Joe Igbokwe and Permanent Secretary, Drainage Services, Mr Lekan Shodeinde visited canals and drainages under Systems 6c, 5 and 4.

The statement noted that the areas include: LUTH/Itire/Daniyan in System 6c, Babs Animashaun in System 5, Alaka/Iponrin/Tejuosho to Gbagada, Bariga, Anthony Oke Alo and Apelehin Buxton Cole.

The statement quoted the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources, Mr Joe Igbokwe, saying that in preparation for the rains, government was paying desired attention to the clearing of drainage channels in the state.

Igbokwe explained that the tour became necessary in order to ascertain the level of work carried out by the contractors assigned to dredge and clear some of the canals as a means to resolve flooding issues.

ALSO READ: Nigerians should be prepared to pay more for electricity — TCN boss

He gave an assurance to residents that with the early commencement of the clearing of major drainages, manholes and canals in the state, when the rain commences, it would flow into its natural channels.

The special adviser noted that the ultimate goal of clearing and dredging of the drainage channels and canals was to allow easy passage of rainstorm water.

Igbokwe warned residents who had erected fences that inhibited the passage way for movement of machinery that would effect clearing of silts at System 6c in Itire to remove them immediately or have them demolished.

He reiterated his appeal to all those who had constructed on drainage alignments and setbacks to remove them immediately or have them removed.

The statement also quoted the Permanent Secretary, Mr Lekan Shodeinde, saying that it was regrettable that many of the channels that had been cleared before were being littered with refuse again by some residents.

He called for a change of heart from the people, warning that the continued dumping of refuse in the canals and drains would come back to haunt the residents.