ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The diversion will enable Federal Ministry of Works to carry out the first phase of rehabilitation of the asphaltic sections from Osborne Foreshore Estate to Sura Bridge Ramp.

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks [Channels Television]
Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks [Channels Television]

Recommended articles

The government will divert the traffic through the Osborne Foreshore Estate axis, from June 26 to July 27. Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Osiyemi said that the diversion would enable the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out the first phase of rehabilitation of the asphaltic sections from Osborne Foreshore Estate to Sura Bridge Ramp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Motorists from Alexander/Glover are advised to use Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue inwards Ikoyi to connect Obalende/Ring Road and access Third Mainland Bridge to proceed with their journeys.

“Those from Victoria Island are advised to go through Falomo Roundabout to link Awolowo Road and access Third Mainland Bridge to reach their desired destinations.

“Alternately, motorists from Victoria Island can utilise Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue to link Mekunwen Bridge and proceed to CMS/Apongbon Bridge inwards Eko Bridge to access Funsho Williams Avenue to reach their desired destinations."

Osiyemi gave the assurance that traffic managers would be on the ground to minimise inconveniences and ensure a steady flow of traffic. He urges motorists to be patient and comply with the instructions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sokoto govt replies Shettima over alleged plot to dethrone Sultan

Sokoto govt replies Shettima over alleged plot to dethrone Sultan

113 countries have never had a woman Head of State, only 26 are led by women

113 countries have never had a woman Head of State, only 26 are led by women

Meet 21 Nigerian politicians who own multi-billion naira properties in Dubai

Meet 21 Nigerian politicians who own multi-billion naira properties in Dubai

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks

Tinubu's student loan, coastal highway project was our idea - Sowore

Tinubu's student loan, coastal highway project was our idea - Sowore

Cross River health commissioner refutes NCDC cholera outbreak report

Cross River health commissioner refutes NCDC cholera outbreak report

Tinubu appoints LASU VC's husband as CEO of Consumer Protection Commission

Tinubu appoints LASU VC's husband as CEO of Consumer Protection Commission

950,000 women at risk of maternal deaths in Zamfara

950,000 women at risk of maternal deaths in Zamfara

NCDC reports 1,598 suspected cholera cases across 107 LGAs

NCDC reports 1,598 suspected cholera cases across 107 LGAs

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe residents [Guardian]

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe towns, residents

Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf and President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Governor Yusuf extends Eid-il-Kabir greetings to Tinubu, Kwankwaso

The suspects were arrested at a motor park (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Suspected kidnappers arrested while trying to escape with ransom

Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Gov Alia set to fight corruption in education sector through attitudinal change