Lagos govt distributes free cowry cards to ferry users

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the promo was launched on June 10 to reward loyal LAGFERRY customers, boost patronage and popularise water transportation to decongest traffic on Lagos roads.

The managing director said that the state Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu directed the distribution.

He said that the ‘sailing and smiling’ promo was facilitated by the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, Samsung, Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority, LAGFERRY, Elivat9ja, Coscharis Group and the Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Balogun urged ferry users to adopt cashless policy by loading their tokens in the cowry card which was integrated into all government modes of transportations.

“We are doing the promo to encourage our people to come on waterway so that we can decongest traffic on the road. It is safe, fast and reliable,” Balogun said.

”We hope that the promo will increase our ridership by 10 per cent.

“We are going to have a winner of the first grand prize – a car – courtesy of Coscharis Motors, in September,” Balogun said.

He said that LAGFERRY and other organisers of the promo would have the promo in 16 jetties.

The raffle draw began at the Falomo Jetty on Thursday (July 1).

The Managing Director of Elivat9ja, Mr George Ogan, said he was excited at seeing ferry passengers smiling home with assorted gifts.

Ogan urged Lagos residents to take advantage of the raffle draw to attract gifts, adding that they should further explore water transport.

NAN reports that a laundryman, Mr Ukah Japhet, won the grand prize at Thursday’s promo.

He won a Samsung washing machine.

Japhet said that he wanted to board a bus from Falomo to Ikorodu but his sister persuaded him to use ferry, and that it exposed him to the promo.

He thanked the organisers of the promo, saying that his winning a washing machine was significant.

He said that the machine would boost his laundry business.

Miss Omotolani Ogunbo, who won a rechargeable power bank, said she never expected to win.

Ogunbo urged Lagos residents to patronise LAGFERRY, saying that water transport was safe.

Miss Esther Emmanuel, who had been patronising LAGFERRY since January, won a Samsung flat screen television.