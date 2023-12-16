Lagos govt curbing youth restiveness through Countdown Fiesta - Commissioner

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said this in Ikeja, during a news conference on the Lagos Countdown 2024 #Greater Lagos Fiesta.

Benson-Awoyinka said that the Lagos Countdown 2024 #Greater Lagos Fiesta had become an annual tradition, a celebration of music, entertainment and the vibrant spirit of Lagos.

She said that the event had been an avenue for nurturing new talents and exposing young talented entertainers to bigger platforms.

The commissioner said that for the 2023 edition, the government was taking the fiesta to a whole new level, with three days of non-stop excitement from Dec. 29 to Jan. 1.

According to her, the government is intentional in its focus of deliberately positioning Lagos State to favourably compete with developed cities of the world, in terms of hosting tourism and entertainment events.

”The annual fiesta has over the years proven to be a very engaging and mind-blowing event, providing fun activities and entertainment for Lagosians in their various localities across the five IBILE divisions of the state.

”It is also serving as a mechanism for curbing youth restiveness that often characterises the festive period,” she said.

Benson-Awoyinka assured of the provision of watertight security at the designated venues for the Lagos Countdown 2024 #Greater Lagos Fiesta.

According to her, over 25,000 participants will attend the fiesta, and the state government has put in place security measures that will prevent any form of violence during the three-day fiesta.

”We have put a lot in place for security, we are working actively with all security apparatus of the state, the Nigeria Police, DSS, Civil Defence, LASTMA Neighbourhood Watch among other security operators in the state.

”We are making sure that the entire space is secure, we are ensuring that our children are well taken care of and secure as well.

”The three-day event, apart from showcasing the cultural activities and nurturing up-coming talented youngsters in the entertainment and creative industry, the entertainment show will also positively impact the state’s economy through massive sales of goods and services to thousands of fun and entertainment lovers throughout the duration of the event.

”The 2023 edition of Lagos Countdown Greater Lagos Fiesta will feature fireworks, live music concerts, comedy, and cultural performances across the five (5) 1BILE divisions of the state; namely: Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja., Lagos and Epe,” she said.

The commissioner said that the annual end-of-the-year event, being the first in the second term in the office of Governor Sanwo-Olu, would provide a non-stop 72-hour entertainment show.

She said that this would include comedy, cultural performances, children's corners, and all other entertainment components usually infused into the fiesta.

”The Lagos Countdown 2024 #Greater Lagos Fiesta is going to be a fantastic way to bid farewell to the year 2023 and welcome the new one, year 2024, with a bang.