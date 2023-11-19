ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt charges suicidal men to break silence, speak up

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ajomale said that one’s mental health could be affected by loss of job; drug abuse; extreme poverty; gender-based violence; trauma; chronic diseases; war, and loss of a loved one.

Lagos govt charges suicidal men to break silence, speak up
Lagos govt charges suicidal men to break silence, speak up

Recommended articles

Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), gave the charge at Ikeja during an event to commemorate the 2023 International Men’s Day.

The theme of the celebration was ”Zero Male Suicide”.

Vivour-Adeniyi said that every year, 703,000 individuals commit suicide, with many more attempting to do so, and it was the fourth highest cause of death among 15 to 29-year-olds worldwide in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, every suicide is a tragedy that impacts families, towns, and whole countries, as well as the people who are left behind.

”Suicide is a global epidemic that affects all parts of the world, not only high-income nations. In reality, low-and middle-income nations accounted for more than 77 per cent of global suicides in 2019.

”Suicide is a severe public health issue, but it is avoidable with early, evidence-based, and frequently low-cost treatments.

”A comprehensive multi-sectoral suicide prevention plan is required for national interventions to be effective,” she said.

The Executive Secretary said that though suicide in Nigeria was still regarded as a taboo, the alarming rate had become worrisome and statistics indicated that men have the highest rate of suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that it was for such reason that the DSVA commemorated International Day, to encourage men to teach the boys in their lives the values, character and responsibilities of being a man.

”In light of the theme for this year’s International Men’s Day, Zero Male Suicide, one of the six pillars of the celebration is to focus on men’s health and well-being: physical, social, emotional and spiritual.

”Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, while just over two in three suicides on a worldwide basis are men, it is important to bring down the suicide rate for both males and females.

”To this end, to commemorate International Men’s Day 2023 with the theme: ”Zero Male Suicide”, the agency has curated an initiative tagged: `Break the silence, Don’t take your life, Seek help to discuss various issues that cause depression and other forms of abuse against men’.

”This discourse is of utmost importance on this day because, International Men’s Day (IMD) is a global awareness day for many issues that men face, including abuse, homelessness, suicide, and violence celebrated annually on November 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We believe that this would be an opportunity to continue to break the culture of silence, which encourages SGBV to thrive,” Vivour-Adeniyi said.

Also speaking, Dr Tolu Ajomale, the Coordinator, Special Project, Lagos State Ministry of Health, urged men to take proper care of their mental health.

Ajomale said that one’s mental health could be affected by loss of job; drug abuse; extreme poverty; gender-based violence; trauma; chronic diseases; war, loss of a loved one; work stress; and divorce, among other issues.

He urged the men to always speak up, and have at least five persons they could rely on, to discuss their mental health issues with.

”The statistics of mental health are very worrying, and I think since COVID-19, the numbers have even increased more.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We have seen an increasing number of people who are struggling with their mental health today in Lagos and in every other part of the country, more than ever before,

”So, they are alarming, concerning and they also bring an opportunity for us to begin to draw more attention to mental health, the importance and the impact on our day-to-day life,” Ajomale said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria's youth population can provide technical assistance to ACP region – DTAC

Nigeria's youth population can provide technical assistance to ACP region – DTAC

Make youths beneficiaries of democratic dividends, Kaigama tells politicians

Make youths beneficiaries of democratic dividends, Kaigama tells politicians

Remi Tinubu, others commemorate UN Day for protection of girl-child

Remi Tinubu, others commemorate UN Day for protection of girl-child

Lagos govt charges suicidal men to break silence, speak up

Lagos govt charges suicidal men to break silence, speak up

Gov Fubara not loud but strong, resilient – Commissioner

Gov Fubara not loud but strong, resilient – Commissioner

2,000 flood victims in Ebonyi receive relief materials

2,000 flood victims in Ebonyi receive relief materials

Resident doctors issue 14-day ultimatum to Enugu govt to employ more doctors

Resident doctors issue 14-day ultimatum to Enugu govt to employ more doctors

Labour Party accuses of INEC of delaying access to Imo election documents

Labour Party accuses of INEC of delaying access to Imo election documents

Obi commends Liberian electoral umpire as President Weah loses 2nd term bid

Obi commends Liberian electoral umpire as President Weah loses 2nd term bid

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Director-General, Confederation of APC Support Group, Dr Kailani Muhammed, briefs newsmen in Abuja [NAN]

Group cautions NLC against partisan politics

Party agents, voters, observers praises BVAS in Bayelsa, commend INEC/Illustration [The Cable]

TAF Africa scores INEC high on Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi elections

129 inmates on death row in Plateau prisons – NCoS/Illustration

129 inmates on death row in Plateau prisons – NCoS

Registrar, Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede [Punch]

JAMB welcomes Senate’s move to probe admission racketeering in universities