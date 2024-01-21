Lagos govt bans use of 'takeaway packs' in the state with immediate effect

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the ban via a statement on his X (former Twitter) account on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

According to the Commissioner, the ban has become necessary due to the menace the 'takeaway packs' and other single-use plastics are causing the environment.

He added that the government remains committed to a cleaner Lagos.

"Following the menace which single-use plastics especially non-biodegradable Styrofoam are causing on the environment, the Lagos State government (@followlasg) through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (@LasgMOE) is hereby announcing a ban on the usage and distribution of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the State with immediate effect. #CleanerLagos," his tweet read.

There have been calls from citizens and specifically health professionals for the government to ban the use of disposable plastics like Styrofoam due to the health risks they pose to humans.

Research also proved that the takeaway packs constitute a great danger to the environment and aquatic life. In Lagos, the indiscriminate manner in which users dispose of these plastics has resulted in environmental menace.