ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt bans use of 'takeaway packs' in the state with immediate effect

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Lagos government said it's banning single-use plastics because they have become a menace to the environment.

Lagos govt bans use of 'takeaway packs' in the state with immediate effect
Lagos govt bans use of 'takeaway packs' in the state with immediate effect

Recommended articles

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the ban via a statement on his X (former Twitter) account on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

According to the Commissioner, the ban has become necessary due to the menace the 'takeaway packs' and other single-use plastics are causing the environment.

He added that the government remains committed to a cleaner Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Following the menace which single-use plastics especially non-biodegradable Styrofoam are causing on the environment, the Lagos State government (@followlasg) through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (@LasgMOE) is hereby announcing a ban on the usage and distribution of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the State with immediate effect. #CleanerLagos," his tweet read.

There have been calls from citizens and specifically health professionals for the government to ban the use of disposable plastics like Styrofoam due to the health risks they pose to humans.

Research also proved that the takeaway packs constitute a great danger to the environment and aquatic life. In Lagos, the indiscriminate manner in which users dispose of these plastics has resulted in environmental menace.

Gutters, canals, and other water channels are usually clogged by 'takeaway packs,' and this has been attributed as one of the major causes of flash floods in the state whenever it rains.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Attack on schools will drastically reduce in 2024 - NSCDC boss

Attack on schools will drastically reduce in 2024 - NSCDC boss

Demolished buildings in Enugu were kidnappers' den – Govt officials

Demolished buildings in Enugu were kidnappers' den – Govt officials

Police arrest 3 suspected cultists in Lagos

Police arrest 3 suspected cultists in Lagos

Reverend urges Nigerians to pray against difficult times looming over Nigeria

Reverend urges Nigerians to pray against difficult times looming over Nigeria

NDLEA arrests 295 drug suspects in Rivers

NDLEA arrests 295 drug suspects in Rivers

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa

Lagos govt bans use of 'takeaway packs' in the state with immediate effect

Lagos govt bans use of 'takeaway packs' in the state with immediate effect

Bauchi-born Nigerian Judge appointed member of Commonwealth tribunal

Bauchi-born Nigerian Judge appointed member of Commonwealth tribunal

Nigerians, stop normalising nonsense in 2024

Nigerians, stop normalising nonsense in 2024

Pulse Sports

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Pray fervently for our leaders, don't curse them - Sultan urges Nigerians

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)

Sanwo-Olu promises to implement policies, strategies to entrench peace

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan [Facebook:NNDLEA]

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan