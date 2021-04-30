Lagos government launches free mental health service

The Lagos Lifeline is a tele-mental health service that provides access to psychosocial support, counselling, and psychotherapy services free of charge through dedicated lines - 0909000MIND and 09090006463.

Millions of Nigerians suffer from mental health disorders, but don't have adequate services catering to them, alongside the general neglect of the health sector which continues to get inadequate budgetary allocations.

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said at Friday's launch that the service is designed to bridge the gap in the availability of mental health service.

He said the service would provide improved access to simple diagnostic counselling, and referral services for Lagosians, either as first point-of-call, or for follow-up care.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, said trained volunteers will field calls from people in need and provide help as required.

"Sometimes the Lifeline contact ends with that single conversation and sometimes it requires further engagement.

"There is a back and forth that resolves issues and sometimes we refer specific mental health issues to mental professionals for further engagement and management," he said.

Abayomi said the service will provide help for suicidal people, and people with poor access to mental health services, including victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The commissioner said the state plans to build a Mental Health Institute with a capacity for a 500-bed psychiatric hospital, and a 1000-bed rehabilitation centre.

He said work will start later this year and the institute will become the focal point of the government's mental health strategy to provide Lagosians with access, and train people who are skilled in recognising and treating mental health issues.