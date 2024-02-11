Lagos fresh food hub excites Nollywood actresses, others

The actresses included Fathia Williams, Sola Kosoko and her sister, Bidemi.

They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Saturday Food Fair organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture.

The fair was to create awareness about the market before the market became fully operational in six months.

They lauded the clean environment and calm ambience of the hub, describing the experience as awesome.

Williams said she was impressed by what she saw in the hub and urged the government to construct more of such hubs across the state.

“I’m happy to be here today. This is a very fantastic idea by the government and I urge them to do more.

“The hub is well organised with a good location and less rowdiness.

“When shopping here, you can move around freely and carry out your business without any fear.

“I will walk around to get one or two items for myself,” she said.

On her part, Kosoko said her shopping experience was seamless, stress-free and pocket-friendly adding that the government got the project right.

“My sister, Bidemi and I were passing by and we saw the beautiful structure our manager said that’s a new market in mushin, so, we decided to take a look.

“For me, this is an awesome experience, I have been shopping around here in a very conducive environment.

“You don’t need to shop under the sun. You can be here and carry out all your shopping. There’s nothing you want as food produce that you will not get here.

“Starting from pepper, meat, vegetables, eggs, yam, garri, snail, palm oil, plantain, ofada rice, Eko rice and fruits and other stables.

“I want to encourage other state governors to emulate this; this is a very fantastic and laudable feat,” she said.

The Kosokos also advised market men and women to embrace a good maintenance culture to keep the place clean, neat and hygienic always.

Dr Bunmi Obakoya, a renowned businesswoman, also commended the state government for providing such a beneficial hub to ease the shopping experience.

Obakoya urged the government to continue to improve the services to attract more customers to the hub.

“Lagos state is doing a great job. I have my list here and I’m going to shop and shop until I get tired.

“I am proud of what I have seen here today. I think they need more trolleys because I had to wait for more than five minutes to get a trolley.

“The management of the hub should get more trolleys so that people don’t get discouraged and buy few things and go to the open market,” she said.

Another resident, Eunice Omoniyi, a senior citizen, said her experience was worthwhile especially as the food hub also had security.

“I like what I have seen so far; as a senior citizen, shopping here is a great deal and like it.

“The prices vary; some items are cheaper than what you can get outside while others are cheaper outside in the market, but overall it is okay.