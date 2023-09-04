16 Lagos districts to battle September flooding

The advisory comes following the release of the updated 2023 Water Releases Forecast for Flood Control by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority.

In an official statement released on Sunday, September 3, Lekan Shodeinde, the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, identified specific areas that are likely to be affected by flooding. These areas include:

1. Alagbole

2. Meiran

3. Maidan

4. Kara

5. Isheri-Olowora

6. Agiliti

7. Owode-Onirin

8. Owode-Elede

9. Agboyi I

10. Agboyi II

11. Ajegunle

12. Itowolo

13. Majidun

14. Ibeshe

15. Baiyeku

16. Lekki-Ajah

Residents and property owners in these areas are urged to be prepared to move to higher ground if the water levels rise and flooding becomes imminent.

Facts and figures on flooding that you should know

Shodeinde also highlighted that the cumulative rainfall recorded from January to August 2023 has been significantly higher (1,128.6mm) compared to the same period in 2021 (713.4mm) and 2022 (848.1mm). This increased rainfall suggests a likelihood of more intense rainfall for the entire year when considering the remaining four months.

Additionally, data from the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority indicates an increasing volume of water release. In 2021, 1,102 million cubic meters (mcm) of water were released, while in 2022, it rose to 1,475.6 mcm. For the first eight months of 2023, 1,393.1 mcm of water has already been released, indicating the potential for even more significant water release in the coming months.