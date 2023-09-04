Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

16 Lagos districts to battle September flooding

Ima Elijah

Lagos state government issues flood alert for September.

Flooding in Lagos 2021 [Punch]
Flooding in Lagos 2021 [Punch]

Recommended articles

The advisory comes following the release of the updated 2023 Water Releases Forecast for Flood Control by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority.

In an official statement released on Sunday, September 3, Lekan Shodeinde, the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, identified specific areas that are likely to be affected by flooding. These areas include:

1. Alagbole

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Meiran

3. Maidan

4. Kara

5. Isheri-Olowora

6. Agiliti

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Owode-Onirin

8. Owode-Elede

9. Agboyi I

10. Agboyi II

11. Ajegunle

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Itowolo

13. Majidun

14. Ibeshe

15. Baiyeku

16. Lekki-Ajah

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents and property owners in these areas are urged to be prepared to move to higher ground if the water levels rise and flooding becomes imminent.

Shodeinde also highlighted that the cumulative rainfall recorded from January to August 2023 has been significantly higher (1,128.6mm) compared to the same period in 2021 (713.4mm) and 2022 (848.1mm). This increased rainfall suggests a likelihood of more intense rainfall for the entire year when considering the remaining four months.

Additionally, data from the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority indicates an increasing volume of water release. In 2021, 1,102 million cubic meters (mcm) of water were released, while in 2022, it rose to 1,475.6 mcm. For the first eight months of 2023, 1,393.1 mcm of water has already been released, indicating the potential for even more significant water release in the coming months.

The rising water levels in all tributaries, including the Oyan Dam, contribute to the increased risk of flooding downstream along the Ogun River. Lagos State residents are urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impact of flooding as the rainy season continues.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

16 Lagos districts to battle September flooding

16 Lagos districts to battle September flooding

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Plans for violent protests uncovered by DSS

Plans for violent protests uncovered by DSS

'Charade of supposed democratic process' - APC Diaspora rejects Edo LG election

'Charade of supposed democratic process' - APC Diaspora rejects Edo LG election

'I will remove anyone who fails, I want results' - Tinubu warns ministers

'I will remove anyone who fails, I want results' - Tinubu warns ministers

Finally, Lagos Blue Line Rail Mass Transit commences commercial operations

Finally, Lagos Blue Line Rail Mass Transit commences commercial operations

Buhari saved Nigeria from corruption – Garba Shehu

Buhari saved Nigeria from corruption – Garba Shehu

We’ll continue to advocate health insurance scheme for retirees - NLC

We’ll continue to advocate health insurance scheme for retirees - NLC

General Oligui to be sworn in as transitional president after coup in Gabon

General Oligui to be sworn in as transitional president after coup in Gabon

Pulse Sports

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

€200m for one foot — Napoli set new Osimhen price tag

€200m for one foot — Napoli set new Osimhen price tag

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh during his inspection tour of National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. [NAN]

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Driving from Lagos to Abuja on our proposed highway will take 4 hours - Umahi

Driving from Lagos to Abuja on our proposed highway will take 4 hours - Umahi

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency