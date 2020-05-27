Dr Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, says more Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will soon be rolled out to address the chaotic situation at major bus stops.

Oladeinde announced this at a ministerial press briefing in commemoration of the first year in office of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Ikeja on Wednesday.

He said the state government was currently working with selected operators to ensure the buses are rolled out, as soon as possible, to offer relief to commuters along the Agege Motor Road and Lagos Abeokuta Expressway.

Oladeinde added that the state had completed the Oshodi-Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor.

“The Oshodi to Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor has been completed,’’ he said.

On Bus Shelters under construction across the metropolis, Oladeinde said that the bus terminals in Agege, Ojota, Ajah, International Airport, Yaba and Oyingbo were at different stages of completion.

He said that the projects would facilitate full roll out for the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) of the state government.

On the restriction of motorcycles and tricycles in some parts of the state, Oladeinde said the state government was still working harder on mobility solution.

“Following the restriction of motorcycles and tricycles, for commuter operations in some areas within the metropolis, the Lagos State Government is working on implementing a First Mile and Last Mile (FMLM) mobility solution.

“We have identified 285 last-mile routes within the seven Bus Reform Initiative zones across Lagos.

“We have developed bus specifications and shared same with potential bus manufacturers.

“We expect these to be rolled out in the next two months,’’ he said.

According to him, in order to ensure proper bus tracking under the BRT, an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) has been implemented.

He added that two control centres have been set up at Ikeja Bus Terminal and LBSL’s Oshodi Depot.

“LAMATA control centre is being up-scaled to accommodate the monitoring of BRI buses.

“The Ikeja Bus Terminal is now operational and currently serving three routes, which include Ikeja to Obalende, CMS and TBS, Ikeja to Iyana Ipaja and Ikeja to Ikorodu.

“In the last one year of this administration, there has been an improvement in the public transit system through the deployment of 200 high capacity buses to move Lagosians from one destination to the other on daily basis.

“During the year under review, more than 80,000 passengers were commuted daily and recently 10 million passengers was achieved in 10-month operation of the Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL),’’ the commissioner said.

Oladeinde explained that in response to the yearning of Lagos residents, the service routes of LBSL had been increased from 15 to 22.

“As this administration progresses, we must continue to pursue vigorously, within the timeframe and limited resources, the state’s vision of transforming Lagos into a Smart City that is safe, secured, functional and productive.

“This administration has employed international best practice models and reforms for effective transformation of Lagos State.

“There exists a lot of untapped ease of transportation modes, in which solid foundation has been laid to accommodate more bricks.’’