Lagos boy with missing intestine dies, Sanwo-Olu mourns failure to save him

News Agency Of Nigeria

The boy was receiving medical treatment for months before he died.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, fistbumps boy with missing intestine, Adebola Akin-Bright [LASG]
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, fistbumps boy with missing intestine, Adebola Akin-Bright [LASG]

Akin-Bright, who was admitted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), died on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described the death of the boy as a painful loss, not only to the deceased's family and friends, but also to him personally and the entire state.

He said that his death was painful, considering the efforts made by the Lagos State Government to save the young boy.

The governor sympathised with the late Akin-Bright's family and friends, especially his mother, Deborah Abiodun, who did all she could and went the extra mile, as a mother, to save the life of her son.

He also commended the medical team of the LASUTH, who treated Akin-Bright for several months and gave him the best medical care before he died on Tuesday evening.

"I am saddened by the death of Adebola Akin-Bright, a promising 12-year-old boy who died at LASUTH after months of medical treatment to save his life.

"I had close contact with Adebola and his mother a few days ago at LASUTH and I was committed to doing everything humanly and medically possible to save him.

"The medical team at LASUTH did everything possible to save the boy. They gave him the best medical care based on our collective commitment to save Adebola but we lost him on Tuesday night.

"I am sad that we lost Adebola despite the huge efforts by his mother, Deborah Abiodun, the medical team at LASUTH and the Lagos State Government to save him.

"Adebola's death is a painful and personal loss to me because of my commitment in conjunction with the medical team to save the boy," Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that Akin-Bright would be missed by his family, especially his beloved mother, who did what is expected of a true mother to save a child.

The governor prayed that God would give the mother and the entire family the grace to bear the irreplaceable loss of Adebola.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagos boy with missing intestine dies, Sanwo-Olu mourns failure to save him

