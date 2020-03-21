The state government announced this on its Facebook page on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

The state government had earlier imposed restrictions on gatherings of over 50 in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

As of Thursday, March 19, 2020, there were 12 cases of the virus in the country, but on Saturday, the cases increased to 22 as the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed 10 new cases.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), nine out of the 10 cases have travel history outside Nigeria in the last one week, while the 10th case is a close contact of a confirmed case.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old Italian, who brought the case to Nigeria has been discharged.

The Italian arrived Nigeria on February 25, 2020 from Milan on a Turkish airline flight, and tested positive for the virus on February 27, 2020.