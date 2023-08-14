Lagos Assembly completes screening of 20 out of 39 commissioner-nominees
Obasa says the screening will be completed by Wednesday.
Sanwo-Olu submitted a total of 39 commissioners and Special Adviser nominees to the House for screening and confirmation on July 28.
Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa earlier set up a 12-man committee for the screening.
“Twenty of the 39 nominees have so far been screened by the committee which began sitting on Sunday,’’ Chairman of the committee, Hon. Mojeed Fatai (APC-Ibeju-Lekki), said on Monday at Ikeja.
He added that the screening would be completed by the Wednesday deadline given the committee.
