Lagos APC in celebration mood for Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd tenure inauguration

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the governor’s all-encompassing THEMES mantra became the compass and driving force for the state government.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
The Publicity Secretary of the party, Seye Oladejo, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Saturday ahead of the inauguration at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

Oladejo said: “The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress is in celebration mood as we count down to the second term inauguration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu.

“The state governor earned his second term ticket on the back of compelling landmark achievements, passionate commitment to the yearnings of teeming Lagos residents and the fulfillment of his social contract with the electorates.

“His much anticipated re-election was a referendum on his performance which endeared him to all and sundry across social-economic status and cultural leanings.

“Despite the unusual and unexpected challenge by the COVID-19 pandemic which earned him pundit for literally saving the nation, he was able to fulfill his promise of inclusivity and monumental developments across the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 Local Council Department Areas.”

He said that Sanwo-Olu’s achievements in public transportation in rail, water, road – brought great relief for commuters.

Oladejo added that the health sector, education, environmental services, women, youth and social development, entertainment and tourism and security of lives and property became a reference point for Sanwo-Olu’s responsive and responsible governance.

He said that the fulfillment of his promise to complete all inherited uncompleted projects endeared him to the people as a man of his words.

“As the ruling party, we are proud of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s achievements and have implicit confidence that he will do a lot more during his second term that holds lofty promises for all Lagosians.

“As we eagerly wait to usher in a ‘Greater Lagos’, we wish to invite all and sundry, across party lines, socio-economic status , ethnic and religious persuasions, youths, women, market men and women etc to join us as we celebrate democracy with the inauguration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu for his second term as the Governor of Lagos State on 29th May at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

“It promises to be carnival like with the famous Lagos cultural heritage and hospitality on display as we celebrate democracy and enthralling leadership,” he said.

