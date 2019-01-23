The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says, it will test run the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge line early February.

Mr Fidet Okhiria, the NRC Managing Director, who disclosed this on Wednesday at Ijoko in Ogun, while inspecting the project, added that work on the tracks is moving towards Lagos with 1.5 kilometers being laid daily.

“They have done a lot in laying of tracks between Abeokuta, Itori, Papalanto, Kajola, Ijoko towards Lagos corridor.

“Within seven days the track laying will reach Iju towards Agege corridor of Lagos state.

“From here to Iju is 10 kilometers, and we are laying 1.5 kilometers on daily basis and by the first week of February we will do a test run to Abeokuta from Lagos.

“All the formations have been put in place to expedite the tracks laying,” he said.

The managing director said work had been completed between Kajola and Abeokuta.

Mr Jerry Oche, the NRC Lagos District Manager said that when completed, the trains would be travelling at 150 kilometers per hour.

“With the new standard gauge, you can reside in Ibadan and be working in Lagos which is a very good development to people and for our economy,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, had said in 2018 that the completion of Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge would also ease off the Apapa gridlock.

Amaechi said: “As you can see, the narrow gauge is existing but it’s not efficient, but the moment we fix this project, then those goods will be transferred to the rail and the lock jam will disappear on the road."