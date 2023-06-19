Labour unions resume talks with FG over subsidy today

Both parties are expected to resolve and harmonise the demands put forward by the labour unions after the removal of fuel subsidy.

Confirming this to TheNation, Kachallom Daju, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment disclosed that the parties would reconvene at the presidential Villa, Abuja, by 4 pm.

Recall that one week after President Bola Tinubu declared his administration's support for fuel subsidy removal, the organised labour threatened to embark on strike.

The President’s speech brought about fuel queues across the country as petrol price increased from ₦185 to ₦600 within 24 hours.

Subsequently, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) released a price template for the pump price of petrol for its outlet stations.

The government also invited Labour leaders for dialogue to prevent them from embarking on strike.

To cushion the effect of the increase in petrol price, the labour unions in their negotiations with the government asked for an increase in minimum wage for workers to ₦200,000, among other demands.

Following their meetings with the government, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday, June 5, 2023, announced the suspension of their planned strike.

The government is believed to have agreed to some of the demands tendered by the labour unions.