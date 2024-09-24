ADVERTISEMENT
NNPC boss Kyari told to deliver Port Harcourt refinery by September

Segun Adeyemi

There are also concerns about the potential conversion of the refinery into a blending plant for substandard petroleum products from Russia, which they warned would have dire environmental consequences for the Niger Delta.

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]
Pulse Nigeria reported that the NNPC promised that the PH Refinery would be ready by the end of March.

NNPC boss Kyari said, "In the next two weeks, production will start, we did mechanical completion of Port Harcourt, that was what we said in December 2023.

"That means we are done with our rehabilitation work, now you are to test if this completion is okay."

After several postponements to start the refinery, the NNPC declared that it was $6 billion in debt in September.

Meanwhile, the Niger Delta coalition, represented by Barristers Dickens A. Opu and Werigbelegha Zinake, criticised the prolonged inactivity of the Port Harcourt refinery, despite billions of naira being allocated for its rehabilitation.

They stressed that the country’s reliance on imported petroleum products has worsened the energy crisis, with Niger Delta residents facing higher fuel prices than other regions.

“It is indeed a shame that an oil-producing country like ours is experiencing an energy crisis due to non-functional refineries,” the lawyers stated.

READ ALSO: US petitioned over NNPCL’s alleged violation of Russian oil sanctions

The group urged Kyari to uphold his commitment, warning of the negative socioeconomic impact of continued delays.

“The people of the Niger Delta are being subjected to untold hardship, paying more for petroleum products while being exposed to environmental pollution,” they lamented.

The coalition demanded immediate government intervention to ensure the refinery’s full operation and transparency in the oil and gas sector.

“The time to act is now, and we trust the authorities will act in the best interest of the Niger Delta people and the country at large,” the statement concluded.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

