'Layers of deceit': Atiku slams NNPC over $6 billion debt admission

Segun Adeyemi

The NNPCL said it is collaborating with relevant government agencies and other stakeholders to maintain a consistent supply of petroleum products nationwide.

The NNPC Limited on Sunday, September 1, admitted that it was owing its petrol suppliers a substantial amount. [Getty Images]

This admission made public on Sunday, September 1, has intensified the fuel scarcity that has plagued the nation for six weeks.

The Chief Communications Officer of NNPCL, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, confirmed the debt, highlighting the severe financial strain it has imposed on the company's operations.

"NNPC Ltd has acknowledged recent reports regarding its significant debt to petrol suppliers. This financial strain threatens the sustainability of fuel supply," Soneye stated.

He assured that NNPCL remains committed to its role as the supplier of last resort, as outlined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and is working with government agencies to ensure a consistent supply of petroleum products nationwide.

Reacting to this development, Atiku expressed deep concern over the situation through his media aide, Phrank Shaibu.

"What has become of these fictitious or phantom profits you once proudly proclaimed? Layers of deceit and lack of transparency have brought you to this unfortunate juncture," Atiku said in a terse statement via X.

He further accused President Bola Tinubu's administration of driving the NNPC to ruin, describing the current actions as the "ruthless dismantling of its assets."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

'Layers of deceit': Atiku slams NNPC over $6 billion debt admission

Lagos residents rejoice as Sanwo-Olu reopens 25% discount food market

NAF special forces eliminate notorious terrorist kingpin, 5 others in Kaduna

Zamfara Gov appoints Sheikh Gumi's brother Chairman, Security Trust Fund

APC wins all 21 chairmanship seats, 225 ward councillors in Kebbi LG polls

Former Gov Lalong's commissioner dumps APC

FG to invest $800m in power substations, distribution networks

TCN has capacity to transmit 6,000MW of electricity nationwide – MD

Traditional weddings connect couples to their roots, Lagos residents

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

