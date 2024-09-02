'Layers of deceit': Atiku slams NNPC over $6 billion debt admission

This admission made public on Sunday, September 1, has intensified the fuel scarcity that has plagued the nation for six weeks.

The Chief Communications Officer of NNPCL, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, confirmed the debt, highlighting the severe financial strain it has imposed on the company's operations.

"NNPC Ltd has acknowledged recent reports regarding its significant debt to petrol suppliers. This financial strain threatens the sustainability of fuel supply," Soneye stated.

He assured that NNPCL remains committed to its role as the supplier of last resort, as outlined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and is working with government agencies to ensure a consistent supply of petroleum products nationwide.

'Layers of deceit and lack of transparency'

Reacting to this development, Atiku expressed deep concern over the situation through his media aide, Phrank Shaibu.

"What has become of these fictitious or phantom profits you once proudly proclaimed? Layers of deceit and lack of transparency have brought you to this unfortunate juncture," Atiku said in a terse statement via X.